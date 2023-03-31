Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Down 21.5% in March

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 560,200 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the February 28th total of 714,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Arizona Metals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AZMCF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,975. Arizona Metals has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $5.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.09.

Arizona Metals Company Profile

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

