Ark (ARK) Price Down 1.3% This Week

Ark (ARK) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. Ark has a market cap of $55.68 million and $10.78 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00009606 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000230 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00004221 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003944 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00004548 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003685 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 169,776,776 coins and its circulating supply is 171,985,434 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ark’s official website is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

