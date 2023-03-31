Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, March 31st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share on Saturday, April 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Armanino Foods of Distinction Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS AMNF opened at $3.82 on Friday. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.62.
About Armanino Foods of Distinction
Featured Articles
