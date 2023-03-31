Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 323,700 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the February 28th total of 385,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 83.0 days.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.61. 41,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,410. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.82. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $11.00.
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0363 dividend. This represents a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.74%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.
