ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Up 25.4% in March

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 983,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the February 28th total of 784,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,638.3 days.
ASOS Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMF remained flat at $8.54 during mid-day trading on Friday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $19.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.99.
ASOS Company Profile
