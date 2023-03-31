Aspiriant LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.89.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $245.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $242.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.80. The firm has a market cap of $69.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $277.29.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.68%.

Insider Transactions at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total value of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,983.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

See Also

