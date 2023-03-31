Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after buying an additional 208,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Deere & Company by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,025,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $606,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,348,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,296,000 after purchasing an additional 29,757 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 0.9% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,347,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,766,000 after buying an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company stock opened at $403.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $411.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $404.79. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $1.02. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 41.17% and a net margin of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 30.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Deere & Company from $364.00 to $398.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $522.00 to $537.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

