Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Trading Up 0.5 %

LIN opened at $351.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $173.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $337.14 and a 200-day moving average of $319.22. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $362.74.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their price objective on Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

