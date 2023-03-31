Aspiriant LLC Raises Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aspiriant LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Surevest LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 2,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock opened at $86.11 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $100.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.32 and its 200 day moving average is $88.81. The stock has a market cap of $144.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on MS. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Alistair Darling sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.70, for a total value of $189,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,263,835.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total transaction of $24,232,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,112,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,819,891.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 341,699 shares of company stock worth $33,143,046. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

Further Reading

