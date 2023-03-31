Aspiriant LLC Sells 152 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Aspiriant LLC lowered its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 124.8% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.70.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

Duke Energy Stock Performance

In other Duke Energy news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.90, for a total value of $189,810.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,703.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $96.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.42. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.08%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

