ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.1 days.

Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.43.

Assa Abloy AB engages in the provision of intelligent lock and security solutions. It operates through the following divisions: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), Americas, Asia Pacific, Global Technologies, and Entrance Systems. The regional divisions, namely EMEA, Americas, and Asia Pacific manufacture and sell mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks and smart home access solutions, high-security doors, fire doors and hardware adapted to the local market’s standards and security requirements.

