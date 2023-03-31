ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Short Interest Update

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 690,600 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the February 28th total of 505,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 150.1 days.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 567 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.11. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1-year low of $17.40 and a 1-year high of $28.43.
About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZF)
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze, Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.