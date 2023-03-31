Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Shares Down 2%

Asset Entities Inc. (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Rating) fell 2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.45. 72,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 347,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Asset Entities Price Performance

About Asset Entities

(Get Rating)

Asset Entities Inc is a technology company providing social media marketing, management and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube and other social media platforms. Asset Entities Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asset Entities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asset Entities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.