Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.
Astra Space Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space
Astra Space Company Profile
Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
- Walmart Shares Jump on Evercore Analyst Upgrade
- Schwab’s Drop This Week Could Be The Opening Of The Year (Again)
- Put High-Yield Paychex, Inc. On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.