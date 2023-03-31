Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Astra Space Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $0.49 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Astra Space has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $4.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Astra Space from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astra Space

Astra Space Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASTR. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Astra Space in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Astra Space during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Astra Space by 82.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 10,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Astra Space in the first quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors own 34.42% of the company’s stock.

Astra Space, Inc, a space launch company, designs, tests, manufactures, and operates launch services, and space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators and manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

