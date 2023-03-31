Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971,577 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,806 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 2.44% of Atkore worth $110,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Atkore in the third quarter valued at $9,830,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 183.8% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 48.2% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after acquiring an additional 23,619 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at $544,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Atkore by 19.8% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 25,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ATKR. Citigroup upped their price objective on Atkore from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Atkore from $139.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Atkore from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Atkore from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atkore in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

Atkore Stock Performance

Atkore stock opened at $139.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $154.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.41 and its 200-day moving average is $115.53.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.71. Atkore had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 76.09%. The company had revenue of $833.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore Inc. will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Atkore

In other Atkore news, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,114 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,776.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.26, for a total transaction of $4,207,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,829,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Paul Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total transaction of $1,497,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,510,776.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,813 shares of company stock worth $6,997,675. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore

(Get Rating)

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.