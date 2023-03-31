Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) CEO Scott Farquhar Sells 8,614 Shares of Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.59, for a total transaction of $1,357,480.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,714,960.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Scott Farquhar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 21st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $1,317,339.02.

On Friday, March 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $1,348,866.26.

On Thursday, March 9th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $1,505,554.92.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $1,532,086.04.

On Thursday, March 2nd, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.18, for a total transaction of $1,414,246.52.

On Wednesday, February 8th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total transaction of $1,525,453.26.

On Wednesday, February 1st, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $1,422,257.54.

On Monday, January 30th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.42, for a total transaction of $1,364,629.88.

On Thursday, January 19th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.94, for a total transaction of $1,274,355.16.

On Tuesday, January 17th, Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.79, for a total transaction of $1,298,905.06.

Atlassian Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $160.59 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $113.86 and a one year high of $318.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.33). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 11.17% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $872.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $842.45 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TEAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Atlassian from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,806,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Atlassian by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 1,722,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,742,000 after purchasing an additional 200,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Atlassian by 324.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,037 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing team collaboration and productivity software. Its software helps teams organize, discuss, and complete shared work. Its products include Jira Software, Confluence, Jira Service Management, and Trello. The company was founded by Michael Cannon-Brookes and Scott Farquhar in October 2002 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Articles

