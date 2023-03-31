Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BCEL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Atreca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of BCEL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Atreca has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.
Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.
