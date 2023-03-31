Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 247.83% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Atreca’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BCEL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Atreca in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I initiated coverage on Atreca in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of BCEL opened at $1.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.13. Atreca has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $3.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atreca by 111.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 8,750 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Atreca by 248.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 45,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Atreca in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops novel therapeutics and immunotherapies based on a deep understanding of the human immune response. Its technology leverages next-generation sequencing to identify the set of functional antibodies produced in patients during an immune response. The company was founded by Robert Axtell, Guy Cavet, Jeremy Sokolove, Tito A.

