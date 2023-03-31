ATRenew (NYSE:RERE) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Shares of ATRenew Inc. (NYSE:RERE – Get Rating) traded down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.98 and last traded at $3.00. 11,861 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 197,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

ATRenew Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ATRenew

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ATRenew during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ATRenew in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. 6.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATRenew

ATRenew Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, drones, digital cameras, household products, and bags through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms.

