AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,843 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,715 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 2,682,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,863,840. The company has a market cap of $136.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

