Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM) Insider Buys £4,880.40 in Stock

Audioboom Group plc (LON:BOOM – Get Rating) insider Michael Tobin acquired 1,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £4,880.40 ($5,996.31).

Michael Tobin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Audioboom Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 29th, Michael Tobin acquired 5,554 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £23,326.80 ($28,660.52).

On Friday, March 24th, Michael Tobin acquired 2,222 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.41) per share, for a total transaction of £9,776.80 ($12,012.29).

On Monday, January 30th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,761 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 355 ($4.36) per share, for a total transaction of £9,801.55 ($12,042.70).

On Friday, January 27th, Michael Tobin purchased 2,500 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 395 ($4.85) per share, for a total transaction of £9,875 ($12,132.94).

On Monday, January 23rd, Michael Tobin purchased 2,380 shares of Audioboom Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 420 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £9,996 ($12,281.61).

Audioboom Group Price Performance

Shares of LON:BOOM opened at GBX 405 ($4.98) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 450.08 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 500.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market capitalization of £66.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,052.63 and a beta of 1.26. Audioboom Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 345.50 ($4.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,278.50 ($27.99).

Audioboom Group Company Profile

Audioboom Group plc, a podcast company, operates a spoken-word audio platform for hosting, distributing, and monetizing content primarily in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company's platform allows content distributed through Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pandora, Amazon Music, Deezer, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, RadioPublic, Saavn, Stitcher, Facebook, and Twitter, as well as a partner's own websites and mobile apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Audioboom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audioboom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.