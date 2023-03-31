Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST) & Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Head-To-Head Contrast

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) and Austin Gold (NYSE:AUST – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Austin Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wheaton Precious Metals $1.07 billion 20.45 $669.13 million $1.48 32.54 Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A ($0.07) -16.28

Wheaton Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Austin Gold. Austin Gold is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wheaton Precious Metals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

57.0% of Wheaton Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Austin Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 70.7% of Austin Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Wheaton Precious Metals and Austin Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wheaton Precious Metals 62.83% 7.76% 7.69% Austin Gold N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Wheaton Precious Metals and Austin Gold, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wheaton Precious Metals 0 1 5 0 2.83 Austin Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00

Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus price target of $54.38, suggesting a potential upside of 12.90%. Austin Gold has a consensus price target of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 360.53%. Given Austin Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Austin Gold is more favorable than Wheaton Precious Metals.

Summary

Wheaton Precious Metals beats Austin Gold on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following business segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. The company was founded by Peter Derek Barnes on December 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Austin Gold

(Get Rating)

Austin Gold Corp., a gold exploration company, focuses on the exploration and evaluation of mineral property interests in Nevada. The company's principal property the Kelly Creek Project with a mix of 6 patented mining claims and 1,600 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 136.8 square kilometers located in the Kelly Creek Basin, in southeastern Humboldt County, Nevada. Its other projects include the Fourmile Basin Project that comprises 312 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 6410 acres located in Nye County; the Lone Mountain Project consisting of 454 unpatented lode mining claims and 6 patented mining claims covering approximately 34.2 square kilometers located near Lone Mountain in Elko County; and the Miller Project with a total of 281 unpatented lode mining claims covering approximately 23.5 square kilometers in Elko County in Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.