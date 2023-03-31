Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 134,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,532,000 after buying an additional 21,671 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 1st quarter worth about $571,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 82.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 5,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,072,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,415,226.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock valued at $25,301,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.60.

ADP stock opened at $219.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $90.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.61 and a 52 week high of $274.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.62.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 96.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.40%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

