Autus Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120,629 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,239,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593,451 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,697,550 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

EEM traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.43. The stock had a trading volume of 15,639,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,497,242. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.19. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

