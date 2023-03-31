Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,585 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Autus Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,049 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.5% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $8,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 27,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 482 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,466,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, reaching $121.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,637,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,275,333. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on NIKE from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. HSBC lifted their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NIKE from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Articles

