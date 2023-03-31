Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 2,624 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Autus Asset Management LLC cut its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the period. McCormick & Company, Incorporated comprises 1.8% of Autus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $10,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,377,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,730,000 after acquiring an additional 737,040 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,756,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,404,000 after acquiring an additional 564,889 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 508.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 611,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,901,000 after acquiring an additional 510,887 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after acquiring an additional 462,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 85.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 977,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,700,000 after acquiring an additional 450,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,575. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $78.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.60 and a 12-month high of $105.19.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 14.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,275. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.89.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

Further Reading

