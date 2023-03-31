Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 4,730 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Autus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,730 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 271,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,000 after acquiring an additional 35,120 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 86,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 9,418 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,768,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,636,000 after purchasing an additional 152,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $425,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.89. 2,506,645 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682,577. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.05.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

