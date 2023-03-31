Autus Asset Management LLC Sells 904 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Autus Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,054,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,185,126,000 after buying an additional 149,219 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,544,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,863,000 after purchasing an additional 146,785 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,747,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,746,000 after acquiring an additional 157,091 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $543,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,930,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,188,000 after acquiring an additional 102,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ECL traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.63. 463,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,155,912. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $185.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.60. The firm has a market cap of $46.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on ECL. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.63.

Insider Transactions at Ecolab

In other news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $717,631.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,423.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

