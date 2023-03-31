Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC

Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,362 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 9.5% of Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVDE. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 581.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 729,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,171,000 after purchasing an additional 622,331 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 433.7% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 461,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,048,000 after purchasing an additional 374,936 shares during the period. Family Investment Center Inc. acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,488,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,807,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,471,000 after purchasing an additional 304,540 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $10,401,000.

AVDE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.08. 14,506 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,009. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $44.63 and a one year high of $61.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.07.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

