Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 6.3 %
NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.99.
About Avino Silver & Gold Mines
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
