Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.25 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 42.01% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Get Avino Silver & Gold Mines alerts:

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Trading Up 6.3 %

NYSEAMERICAN:ASM opened at $0.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $104.38 million, a P/E ratio of 17.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avino Silver & Gold Mines

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 794,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 149,970 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines by 25.9% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 111,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,934 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the mining and exploration activities. It focuses in silver reserves in Durango region of North Central Mexico. It operates through the Silver, Gold, and Copper segments. The company was founded on May 15, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avino Silver & Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.