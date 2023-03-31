Avivagen (CVE:VIV) Trading 12.5% Higher

Avivagen Inc. (CVE:VIV – Get Rating)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 195,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average daily volume of 58,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Avivagen Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,402.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.80.

Get Avivagen alerts:

Avivagen (CVE:VIV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.53 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Avivagen Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avivagen Company Profile

Avivagen Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on developing and commercializing products for livestock feeds that support immune function and help animals to achieve their growth and productivity. The company offers OxC-beta Livestock, a premix for inclusion in livestock feeds; Vivamune health chews for dogs; Dr.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avivagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avivagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.