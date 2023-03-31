Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Shares Down 3.2%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares dropped 3.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.53 and last traded at $6.62. Approximately 1,833,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,934,942 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.84.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $8.60 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Azul from $11.10 to $9.10 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised Azul from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.54.

Get Azul alerts:

Azul Stock Up 4.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $846.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.95 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Azul S.A. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Azul by 83.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Azul during the first quarter valued at about $3,449,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 74.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 52.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Azul Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Azul SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of airline passenger and cargo services. The firm’s service features include passenger seat selection, leather seats, individual entertainment screens with free live television at every seat in all E-Jets, extensive legroom with a pitch of 30 inches or more, complimentary beverage and snack services and free bus service to key airports.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.