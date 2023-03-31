B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC) Short Interest Down 41.9% in March

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 41.9% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Price Performance

B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.48. 4,614 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,322. B.O.S. Better Online Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $3.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 million, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in B.O.S. Better Online Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:BOSC – Get Rating) by 22,141.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,178 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of B.O.S. Better Online Solutions worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

About B.O.S. Better Online Solutions

BOS Better Online Solutions Ltd. provides intelligent robotics and supply chain solutions to enterprises. It offers smart automation systems for industrial processes, logistics and retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: Intelligent Robotics, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID), and Supply Chain Solutions.

