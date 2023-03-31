B. Riley Trims RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Target Price to $17.00

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RCM Technologies’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RCM Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get RCM Technologies alerts:

RCM Technologies Price Performance

RCMT stock opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.51. RCM Technologies has a 12-month low of $8.34 and a 12-month high of $28.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $105.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RCM Technologies

RCM Technologies ( NASDAQ:RCMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. RCM Technologies had a return on equity of 61.62% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $70.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.05 million. As a group, research analysts predict that RCM Technologies will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCMT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 21.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 737,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,936,000 after buying an additional 128,992 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RCM Technologies by 72.6% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 228,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $1,497,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RCM Technologies by 450.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 85,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 69,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in RCM Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.53% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies

(Get Rating)

RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.