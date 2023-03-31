Baader Bank Analysts Give NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ) a €25.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on NORMA Group (ETR:NOEJ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

NOEJ has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €20.00 ($21.51) target price on shares of NORMA Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €40.00 ($43.01) price target on shares of NORMA Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of NOEJ stock opened at €22.10 ($23.76) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $704.11 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €23.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of €18.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.50. NORMA Group has a twelve month low of €13.15 ($14.14) and a twelve month high of €28.40 ($30.54).

NORMA Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered joining technology solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides quick connectors, hose clamps, retaining clamps, and pipe couplings. The company sells its products to distributors, original equipment manufacturer aftermarket customers, technical wholesalers, and hardware stores under the ABA, Breeze, Clamp-All, CONNECTORS, FISH, Gemi, Kimplas, NDS, NORMA, Raindrip, R.G.RAY, Serflex, TORCA, and TRUSTLENE brand names through its distribution network, sales representatives, retailers, and importers.

