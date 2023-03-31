Badger DAO (BADGER) Price Down 3.9% This Week

Badger DAO (BADGER) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. During the last seven days, Badger DAO has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. Badger DAO has a market cap of $53.90 million and approximately $5.91 million worth of Badger DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Badger DAO token can now be bought for $2.80 or 0.00009862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Badger DAO Profile

Badger DAO was first traded on December 3rd, 2020. Badger DAO’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,237,878 tokens. The official message board for Badger DAO is badgerdao.medium.com. Badger DAO’s official Twitter account is @badgerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Badger DAO is app.badger.finance.

Badger DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Badger is a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) with a single purpose: build the products and infrastructure necessary to accelerate Bitcoin as collateral across other blockchains.It’s meant to be an ecosystem DAO where projects and people from across DeFi can come together to collaborate and build products the ecosystem needs. Shared ownership in the DAO allows builders to have aligned incentives while decentralized governance can ensure those incentives remain fair to all parties. The idea is less competing and more collaborating.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Badger DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Badger DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Badger DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

