Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust (LON:BGEU) Trading 2.1% Higher

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust plc (LON:BGEU – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 94.40 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 93.80 ($1.15). 532,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 829,958 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.90 ($1.13).

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £336.45 million, a PE ratio of -135.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.93%.

About Baillie Gifford European Growth Trust

The European Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

