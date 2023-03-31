Balancer (BAL) Market Cap Reaches $331.62 Million

Balancer (BAL) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 31st. During the last seven days, Balancer has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Balancer token can now be purchased for $6.82 or 0.00024379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Balancer has a total market capitalization of $331.62 million and $29.65 million worth of Balancer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001439 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00329820 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,030.26 or 0.25798217 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Balancer Profile

Balancer’s launch date was June 20th, 2020. Balancer’s total supply is 56,275,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,648,725 tokens. Balancer’s official Twitter account is @balancer and its Facebook page is accessible here. Balancer’s official message board is balancer.finance/blog-feed. The official website for Balancer is balancer.finance.

Buying and Selling Balancer

According to CryptoCompare, “Balancer Protocol is an Ethereum-based decentralized exchange that utilizes an automated market maker (AMM) system to facilitate trades. It allows anyone to create and supply trading pools, making it easier for liquidity providers to earn swap fees. Its mission is to accelerate innovation in DeFi by providing a secure infrastructure for liquidity applications. Balancer Pools contain two or more tokens that traders can swap between, and the protocol adopts powerful features to reduce gas costs, enhance capital efficiency, and unlock arbitrage opportunities. Balancer is a platform for building new types of pools and financial dApps.”

