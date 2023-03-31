Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 3.1%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 147,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 752,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.

Get Banco BBVA Argentina alerts:

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Down 5.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

About Banco BBVA Argentina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBAR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 514,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 376,680 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $976,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 233.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 317,588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 222,368 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 698,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 173,057 shares during the last quarter. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco BBVA Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.