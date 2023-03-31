Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Trading Down 3.1%

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. 147,796 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 752,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.16.
Separately, StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 18th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.62 million, a P/E ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.72.
Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.
