BANDAI NAMCO Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 4th (OTCMKTS:NCBDY)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.

Shares of NCBDY stock opened at C$32.40 on Friday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of C$29.57 and a 1-year high of C$41.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.28.

Bandai Namco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

