BANDAI NAMCO Stock Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, April 4th (OTCMKTS:NCBDY)

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Tuesday, April 4th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, April 4th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, April 4th.
BANDAI NAMCO Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of NCBDY stock opened at C$32.40 on Friday. BANDAI NAMCO has a 1-year low of C$29.57 and a 1-year high of C$41.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$32.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.28.
About BANDAI NAMCO
