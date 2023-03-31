Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by SJS Investment Consulting Inc.

SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 921 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 602,457,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,194,222,000 after buying an additional 3,313,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,645,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,130,177,000 after buying an additional 38,870,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 52,475,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,633,568,000 after buying an additional 1,493,089 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,537,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,390,000 after purchasing an additional 214,966 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $28.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $44.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.28.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

