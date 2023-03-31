Bank of America Trims BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Target Price to $194.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Bank of America from $239.00 to $194.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BNTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $272.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $203.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech Price Performance

BNTX stock opened at $122.57 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.22. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.24. BioNTech has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $189.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.04 by $1.22. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.61% and a return on equity of 55.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $13.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. International Biotechnology Trust PLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the second quarter worth $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.