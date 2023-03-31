Bank of Ireland Group (LON:BIRG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Bank of Ireland Group plc (LON:BIRG – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.41 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 9.31 ($0.11). 80,902 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,067,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.19 ($0.11).

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £99.66 million, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.36.

Bank of Ireland Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a €0.21 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a boost from Bank of Ireland Group’s previous dividend of $0.05. Bank of Ireland Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2,441.86%.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

