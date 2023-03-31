Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,245 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.20% of Clorox worth $35,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,332,000 after buying an additional 901,040 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Clorox by 9.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after buying an additional 778,269 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,964,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,673,000 after acquiring an additional 580,982 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in shares of Clorox by 4,186.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 303,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,982,000 after acquiring an additional 296,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after acquiring an additional 290,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX traded up $3.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $158.12. 771,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.23.

Clorox Announces Dividend

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Clorox from $129.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.27.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

