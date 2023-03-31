Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 187,244 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,258,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.19% of AES worth $36,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AES in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AES by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 28,930 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in AES by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of AES by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 40,221 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AES traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.09. 3,105,880 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,523,622. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The AES Co. has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94.

AES ( NYSE:AES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. AES had a positive return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. AES’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -75.86%.

AES has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of AES to $30.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AES in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of AES from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

The AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU. The U.S.

