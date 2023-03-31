Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Price Performance
BKPKF stock opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a 1 year low of C$13.80 and a 1 year high of C$48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.89.
