Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank Polska Kasa Opieki (OTC:BKPKF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Price Performance

BKPKF stock opened at C$14.78 on Tuesday. Bank Polska Kasa Opieki has a 1 year low of C$13.80 and a 1 year high of C$48.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$14.89.

Get Bank Polska Kasa Opieki alerts:

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA, a commercial bank, provides a range of banking products and services to retail and corporate clients in Poland and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Enterprise banking, and Assets and Liabilities Management and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Polska Kasa Opieki and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.