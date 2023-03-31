Barclays Lowers Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target to $235.00

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 17.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EFX. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $181.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Equifax from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Equifax in a report on Friday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equifax in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.07.

EFX stock opened at $199.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.88. Equifax has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $243.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Equifax ( NYSE:EFX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equifax by 105,549.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,813,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,543,825,000 after purchasing an additional 38,776,933 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,935,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,737,000 after buying an additional 3,910,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax in the fourth quarter valued at $229,992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 29.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,160,261 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $760,413,000 after buying an additional 949,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Equifax by 1,392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

