Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.
Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
