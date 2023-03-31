Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,800 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the February 28th total of 42,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Greenridge Global reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barfresh Food Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th.

Get Barfresh Food Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Down 1.5 %

About Barfresh Food Group

Shares of NASDAQ BRFH traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 492 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,943. The company has a market cap of $17.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Barfresh Food Group has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.87.

(Get Rating)

Barfresh Food Group, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of ready to blend frozen beverages. Its portfolio of products comprises smoothies, shakes, and frappes. The company was founded by Riccardo Delle Coste on February 25, 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barfresh Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barfresh Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.