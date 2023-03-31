Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,500 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the February 28th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Barratt Developments Trading Down 1.3 %

BTDPY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.77) to GBX 461 ($5.66) in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays assumed coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.67) to GBX 400 ($4.91) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Peel Hunt lowered Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.