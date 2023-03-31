Barrington Research Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $130.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set an equal weight rating and a $109.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TD SYNNEX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $116.20.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of SNX opened at $94.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average is $95.81. TD SYNNEX has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.45. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.78 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.90, for a total value of $119,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,033.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.92, for a total value of $839,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,891,617.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,193,767 shares of company stock worth $503,877,398. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 10,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

Recommended Stories

