Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $10.61 Million Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) by 1,265.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 152,213 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Restaurant Brands International worth $10,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abeille Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $17,061,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 7,704 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $1,875,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Restaurant Brands International by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 125,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Restaurant Brands International news, CEO Jose E. Cil sold 21,998 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,430,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,531,136.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Joshua Kobza sold 19,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $1,240,898.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 377,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,540,957.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 315,433 shares of company stock worth $20,674,439. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $65.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.97. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a one year low of $46.68 and a one year high of $68.89.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.72. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 15.50%. On average, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is presently 67.48%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

