Baskin Financial Services Inc. Has $29.63 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Baskin Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises 3.4% of Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Baskin Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $29,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. raised its position in BlackRock by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 1,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $461,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in BlackRock by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,115,557.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 1,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $753.46, for a total transaction of $865,725.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,135 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,557.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $689.06, for a total value of $396,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,670 shares in the company, valued at $3,217,910.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,839 shares of company stock worth $3,578,947. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BLK opened at $661.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $696.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $679.56. The company has a market capitalization of $99.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $788.65.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $8.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 28.97%. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $741.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $785.00 to $828.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $821.00 to $813.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $749.62.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.

Featured Articles

